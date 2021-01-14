Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 530.91K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), which is $1.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.90 after opening rate of $0.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8311 before closing at $0.89.

Recently in News on December 31, 2020, Vertex Energy, Inc. Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule. Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR, “Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality hydrocarbon products, today announced that the Company received formal notification from the Listing Qualification Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has been granted an additional 180-day compliance period, or until June 28, 2021, to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq’s Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”). You can read further details here

Vertex Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1400 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $0.7200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) full year performance was -47.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vertex Energy Inc. shares are logging -44.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $1.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2059814 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) recorded performance in the market was 24.89%, having the revenues showcasing 53.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.47M, as it employees total of 255 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vertex Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5827, with a change in the price was noted +0.4461. In a similar fashion, Vertex Energy Inc. posted a movement of +75.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 531,943 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VTNR is recording 1.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.93.

Technical breakdown of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

Raw Stochastic average of Vertex Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vertex Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.75%, alongside a downfall of -47.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.28% during last recorded quarter.