Time to Buy Beat-Down Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) was valued at $1.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.36 while reaching the peak value of $1.54 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.35. The stock current value is $1.50.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, Senmiao Technology Announces Over 620,000 Completed Rides on Its XXTX Ride-Hailing Platform in December 2020. Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform, Xixingtianxia (known as XXTX), for the month of December 2020 which showed a significant increase in number of completed rides (or orders) and active ride-hailing drivers who completed rides on its platform (or Active Drivers). You can read further details here

Senmiao Technology Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5400 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $1.0500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) full year performance was 123.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Senmiao Technology Limited shares are logging -36.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 476.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $2.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3974677 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) recorded performance in the market was 40.19%, having the revenues showcasing 152.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.34M, as it employees total of 179 workers.

The Analysts eye on Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Senmiao Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9156, with a change in the price was noted +1.0950. In a similar fashion, Senmiao Technology Limited posted a movement of +270.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,776,903 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIHS is recording 1.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Technical rundown of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

Raw Stochastic average of Senmiao Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.68%.

Considering, the past performance of Senmiao Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.91%, alongside a boost of 123.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 31.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 152.06% during last recorded quarter.