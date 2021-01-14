Time to Buy Beat-Down Seagate Technology plc (STX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Seagate Technology plc (STX). It is currently valued at $59.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $60.11, after setting-off with the price of $59.02. Company’s stock value dipped to $58.99 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $59.03.

Recently in News on December 28, 2020, Seagate Appoints Prat Bhatt to the Board of Directors. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage and management solutions, today announced that Pratik “Prat” Bhatt has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors and to serve on the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board, effective December 24, 2020. You can read further details here

Seagate Technology plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $62.65 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $58.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) full year performance was -1.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seagate Technology plc shares are logging -10.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.02 and $66.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4292868 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seagate Technology plc (STX) recorded performance in the market was -3.65%, having the revenues showcasing 17.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.68B, as it employees total of 42000 workers.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Seagate Technology plc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.00, with a change in the price was noted +14.85. In a similar fashion, Seagate Technology plc posted a movement of +32.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,955,243 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STX is recording 2.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.27.

Seagate Technology plc (STX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.34%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Seagate Technology plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.15%, alongside a downfall of -1.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.02% during last recorded quarter.