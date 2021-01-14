Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Quarterly Performance is 85.40%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT). It is currently valued at $12.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.70, after setting-off with the price of $11.16. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.145 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.68.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Tanger Reinstates Cash Dividend. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1775 per share, payable on February 12, 2021 to common shareholders of record on January 29, 2021. You can read further details here

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.60 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $9.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) full year performance was -25.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares are logging -26.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 207.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.05 and $16.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1263244 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) recorded performance in the market was 17.27%, having the revenues showcasing 85.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.06B, as it employees total of 285 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.01, with a change in the price was noted +6.67. In a similar fashion, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. posted a movement of +115.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,335,005 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SKT is recording 4.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.72.

Technical rundown of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Raw Stochastic average of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.54%.

Considering, the past performance of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.67%, alongside a downfall of -25.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 85.40% during last recorded quarter.