Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) was up 3.33%

At the end of the latest market close, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) was valued at $11.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.63 while reaching the peak value of $11.73 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.5717. The stock current value is $12.11.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.11 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $10.68 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) full year performance was 36.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are logging 1.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 142.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.99 and $11.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1065139 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) recorded performance in the market was 7.52%, having the revenues showcasing 28.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.54B, as it employees total of 86984 workers.

The Analysts eye on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 10 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.08, with a change in the price was noted +2.92. In a similar fashion, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft posted a movement of +31.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,774,706 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DB is recording 3.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.44.

Technical rundown of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Raw Stochastic average of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.64%.

Considering, the past performance of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.01%, alongside a boost of 36.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.65% during last recorded quarter.