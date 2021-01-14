Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Datasea Inc. (DTSS) was up 71.43%

At the end of the latest market close, Datasea Inc. (DTSS) was valued at $2.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.42 while reaching the peak value of $2.54 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.284. The stock current value is $4.08.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Datasea Announces the Establishment of a New Company to Focus on the 5G Opportunities and Related Value-added Services. Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) (“Datasea”), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education- related technologies in China, announced today that it had established a new subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Zhangxun”) to explore opportunities in the 5G field and 5G value-added services. You can read further details here

Datasea Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.31 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $1.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) full year performance was 13.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Datasea Inc. shares are logging -34.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 202.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $6.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18822329 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Datasea Inc. (DTSS) recorded performance in the market was 19.00%, having the revenues showcasing -28.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.24M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Datasea Inc. (DTSS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Datasea Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.77, with a change in the price was noted +1.17. In a similar fashion, Datasea Inc. posted a movement of +39.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 193,266 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DTSS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Datasea Inc. (DTSS)

Raw Stochastic average of Datasea Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Datasea Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.40%, alongside a boost of 13.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.53% during last recorded quarter.