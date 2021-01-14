Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) market price of $31.99 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) was valued at $34.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $33.54 while reaching the peak value of $33.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $31.96. The stock current value is $31.99.

Recently in News on January 6, 2021, Pan American Silver provides release dates for 2021 guidance, 2020 preliminary production and full year 2020 audited results. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”) will announce 2021 guidance and preliminary 2020 production results on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, followed by a conference call and webcast to be held the same day. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Pan American Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.69 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $31.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) full year performance was 42.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pan American Silver Corp. shares are logging -20.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 201.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.61 and $40.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4008021 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) recorded performance in the market was -7.30%, having the revenues showcasing -5.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.27B, as it employees total of 6800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Pan American Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.07, with a change in the price was noted -2.35. In a similar fashion, Pan American Silver Corp. posted a movement of -6.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,335,100 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAAS is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical breakdown of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Raw Stochastic average of Pan American Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Pan American Silver Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.68%, alongside a boost of 42.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.21% during last recorded quarter.