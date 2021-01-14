Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Quarterly Performance is 11.46%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) was valued at $27.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.00 while reaching the peak value of $28.06 and lowest value recorded on the day was $26.71. The stock current value is $26.84.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares are logging -17.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 154.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.55 and $32.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4235025 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) recorded performance in the market was 18.08%, having the revenues showcasing 11.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.34B, as it employees total of 1035 workers.

The Analysts eye on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Opendoor Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.80, with a change in the price was noted +16.06. In a similar fashion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +148.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,914,627 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.55%.

Considering, the past performance of Opendoor Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.08%. The shares increased approximately by -0.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.46% during last recorded quarter.