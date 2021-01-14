Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $10.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS). It is currently valued at $12.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.90, after setting-off with the price of $10.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.26 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.82.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, Ondas Networks Delivers New Mercury Software-Based Radio Platform to North American Class 1 Rail Customer. Groundbreaking communications platform enables advanced rail and other mission critical applications. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.90 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $8.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ondas Holdings Inc. shares are logging -17.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 227.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $14.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2874804 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) recorded performance in the market was 31.62%, having the revenues showcasing -37.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 316.21M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ondas Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.71, with a change in the price was noted -5.72. In a similar fashion, Ondas Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -31.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 122,804 in trading volumes.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ondas Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.49%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ondas Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.62%. The shares increased approximately by 39.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 105.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.03% during last recorded quarter.