Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.89M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN), which is $2.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.42 after opening rate of $2.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.11 before closing at $2.43.

Recently in News on November 6, 2020, Marin Software Announces Third Quarter Financial Results. Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 . You can read further details here

Marin Software Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.49 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) full year performance was 33.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marin Software Incorporated shares are logging -60.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 192.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $5.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1324593 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) recorded performance in the market was 11.39%, having the revenues showcasing 70.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.40M, as it employees total of 229 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Marin Software Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.82, with a change in the price was noted +0.81. In a similar fashion, Marin Software Incorporated posted a movement of +56.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,736,918 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MRIN is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical breakdown of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Marin Software Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Marin Software Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.51%, alongside a boost of 33.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 70.45% during last recorded quarter.