Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) market price of $12.13 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE), which is $12.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.45 after opening rate of $11.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.24 before closing at $11.43.

Recently in News on June 26, 2020, Fusion Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $305 Million Initial Public Offering. Fusion Acquisition Corp. today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “FUSE.U” beginning on June 26, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “FUSE” and “FUSE WS,” respectively. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fusion Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 0.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.68 and $12.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1214395 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) recorded performance in the market was 1.15%, having the revenues showcasing 16.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 400.05M.

The Analysts eye on Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fusion Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.08, with a change in the price was noted +2.16. In a similar fashion, Fusion Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +22.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 476,241 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE)

Raw Stochastic average of Fusion Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.69%.

Considering, the past performance of Fusion Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.15%. The shares 3.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.49% during last recorded quarter.