First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $15.03

At the end of the latest market close, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) was valued at $15.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.18 while reaching the peak value of $15.22 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.805. The stock current value is $14.90.

Recently in News on December 28, 2020, First Horizon Announces Results of its 2020 Company-Run Stress Test. First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the “Company”) today announced the results of its 2020 Bank Holding Company-run capital stress test results which demonstrate the ability to successfully navigate periods of economic stress and maintain capital ratios well above regulatory minimums. These internal results, which utilized the 2020 Severely Adverse Scenario published by the Federal Reserve on September 17, 2020, reflect continued strong risk discipline. You can read further details here

First Horizon Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.29 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $12.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) full year performance was -9.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Horizon Corporation shares are logging -14.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 137.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.27 and $17.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4372334 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Horizon Corporation (FHN) recorded performance in the market was 16.77%, having the revenues showcasing 40.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.34B, as it employees total of 5017 workers.

Analysts verdict on First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Horizon Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.29, with a change in the price was noted +5.42. In a similar fashion, First Horizon Corporation posted a movement of +57.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,342,017 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FHN is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of First Horizon Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of First Horizon Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.36%, alongside a downfall of -9.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.83% during last recorded quarter.