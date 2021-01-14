Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 0.10%: What to Expect?

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) is priced at $17.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.86 and reached a high price of $17.91, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.88. The stock touched a low price of $17.73.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, FCA announces that the previously declared special cash distribution has become unconditional. FCA announces that the previously declared special cash distribution has become unconditional. You can read further details here

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.56 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $17.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) full year performance was 26.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares are logging -8.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 197.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.00 and $19.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4182081 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) recorded performance in the market was -1.49%, having the revenues showcasing 45.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.06B, as it employees total of 191752 workers.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.14, with a change in the price was noted +6.60. In a similar fashion, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. posted a movement of +58.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,578,601 in trading volumes.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.30%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.85%, alongside a boost of 26.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.59% during last recorded quarter.