Do Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) beta value of 1.90 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), which is $21.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.949 after opening rate of $20.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.46 before closing at $20.71.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, Univar Solutions Names James B. Holcomb President of North America Chemical Distribution. Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today named James B. Holcomb president of North America Chemical Distribution. In this role Mr. Holcomb will be responsible for the Company’s chemical distribution businesses in the U.S. and Canada. His first priority will be growing sales in North America in relation to non-specialty products and otherwise optimizing the effectiveness of our North American salesforce. His work will be complemented by the Company’s overall focus on providing an effortless customer experience supported by digitized systems and streamlined processes. In this role, he joins Jennifer McIntyre SVP, Chief Streamline Officer and Head of North American Operations, and Nick Powell, SVP, President Specialty Chemicals & Ingredients, to round out the leadership structure for North America. You can read further details here

Univar Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.06 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $18.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) full year performance was -12.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Univar Solutions Inc. shares are logging -11.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 228.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.40 and $23.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1251923 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) recorded performance in the market was 8.94%, having the revenues showcasing 15.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.57B, as it employees total of 10300 workers.

Specialists analysis on Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Univar Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.14, with a change in the price was noted +3.15. In a similar fashion, Univar Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +17.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,614,354 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UNVR is recording 1.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.52.

Trends and Technical analysis: Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

Raw Stochastic average of Univar Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.44%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.10%, alongside a downfall of -12.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.63% during last recorded quarter.