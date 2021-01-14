Boiling and ready to burst as Kopin Corporation (KOPN) last month performance was 72.32%

At the end of the latest market close, Kopin Corporation (KOPN) was valued at $2.64. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.66 while reaching the peak value of $3.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.65. The stock current value is $3.05.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, Kopin Corporation Enters Agreement with Jade Bird Display for 2K x 2K Monochrome LED Microdisplay Development. Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays and display subassemblies for defense, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, announced today it has signed a multi-year agreement with Jade Bird Display, to develop superbright monochrome LED microdisplays. Jade Bird Display, based in Shanghai, China, is a leader in microLED displays. Under the collaboration, Jade Bird Display will provide the LED wafers and the hybrid bonding service on Kopin-designed and supplied Si backplane wafers for monolithic 2K x 2K LED microdisplays (2048 x 2048 resolution in about 1″ diagonal size). You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Kopin Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.16 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $2.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) full year performance was 662.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kopin Corporation shares are logging -6.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1505.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $3.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4444072 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kopin Corporation (KOPN) recorded performance in the market was 25.51%, having the revenues showcasing 111.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 270.41M, as it employees total of 153 workers.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kopin Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.65, with a change in the price was noted +1.63. In a similar fashion, Kopin Corporation posted a movement of +114.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,009,868 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KOPN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kopin Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.48%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kopin Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.35%, alongside a boost of 662.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 72.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 111.81% during last recorded quarter.