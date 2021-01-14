Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.61M

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is priced at $2.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.12 and reached a high price of $2.19, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.17. The stock touched a low price of $2.08.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Astrotech’s Subsidiary 1st Detect Wins Gold at ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards as Best CBRNE Detection System. Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) announced today that its 1st Detect subsidiary has received a Gold Award for its TRACER 1000 explosives trace detector (ETD) in the Best CBRNE Detection System category at American Security Today’s ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards program. You can read further details here

Astrotech Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.32 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $1.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) full year performance was 3.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Astrotech Corporation shares are logging -69.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.98 and $7.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1274768 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) recorded performance in the market was 22.60%, having the revenues showcasing 25.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.54M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Analysts verdict on Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Astrotech Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.87, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, Astrotech Corporation posted a movement of -11.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,598,238 in trading volumes.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Astrotech Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Astrotech Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.11%, alongside a boost of 3.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.43% during last recorded quarter.