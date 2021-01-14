AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.20M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB), which is $11.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.68 after opening rate of $9.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.40 before closing at $10.34.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of $65.2 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Overallotment Option. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,028,000 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $6.50 per share, which includes the underwriters’ full exercise of their option to purchase 1,308,000 shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to AquaBounty from the offering are approximately $65.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. You can read further details here

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.29 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $8.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) full year performance was 288.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are logging -0.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 650.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1424617 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) recorded performance in the market was 18.04%, having the revenues showcasing 127.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 609.44M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Analysts verdict on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.43, with a change in the price was noted +8.13. In a similar fashion, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +272.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,432,706 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQB is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.28%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 167.88%, alongside a boost of 288.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 127.75% during last recorded quarter.