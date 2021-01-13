Why is Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) up 58.83% from the day 1 this year?

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) is priced at $24.92 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.96 and reached a high price of $12.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.50. The stock touched a low price of $11.77.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, Live Ventures Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Results. Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The company reported revenues of $191.7 million, net income of $10.9 million, and basic EPS (earnings per share) of $6.40. The company also reported operating income of $20.4 million, representing an increase of 527% over the same period last year. During the 2020 fiscal year, the company repurchased 236,908 shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.01 per share. You can read further details here

Live Ventures Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.99 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $11.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) full year performance was 58.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Live Ventures Incorporated shares are logging 79.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 614.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.49 and $13.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2625416 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) recorded performance in the market was 0.64%, having the revenues showcasing 25.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.50M, as it employees total of 91 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Live Ventures Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.89, with a change in the price was noted +16.40. In a similar fashion, Live Ventures Incorporated posted a movement of +160.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 23,486 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LIVE is recording 1.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.11.

Technical breakdown of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)

Raw Stochastic average of Live Ventures Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Live Ventures Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.99%, alongside a boost of 58.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.82% during last recorded quarter.