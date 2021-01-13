Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) market price of $10.31 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) was valued at $8.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.81 while reaching the peak value of $9.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.62. The stock current value is $10.31.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Vuzix to Showcase Business Continuity Enterprise Solutions and Award-Winning Next Generation AR Smart Glasses at CES 2021. Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced today it is pleased to report a presence at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, which is being held virtually this week from January 12 to January 14, 2021 due to restrictions in place on large gatherings and travel in the United States and most parts of the world. You can read further details here

Vuzix Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.26 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $8.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) full year performance was 367.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vuzix Corporation shares are logging -6.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1099.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3575837 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) recorded performance in the market was -3.63%, having the revenues showcasing 84.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 380.80M, as it employees total of 88 workers.

Specialists analysis on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.07, with a change in the price was noted +6.19. In a similar fashion, Vuzix Corporation posted a movement of +168.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,714,588 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VUZI is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.41%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 136.17%, alongside a boost of 367.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 111.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.60% during last recorded quarter.