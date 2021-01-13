VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.23M in the recent 3 months

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is priced at $3.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.02 and reached a high price of $3.11, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.04. The stock touched a low price of $2.9101.

Recently in News on December 23, 2020, VBI Vaccines Announces European Medicines Agency Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for 3-Antigen Prophylactic Hepatitis B Vaccine. VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the filing of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for the Company’s 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine candidate for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the hepatitis B virus in adults. The acceptance of the MAA filing begins the EMA’s review process. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

VBI Vaccines Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.26 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $2.67 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) full year performance was 61.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are logging -55.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 346.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $6.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5636365 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) recorded performance in the market was 12.00%, having the revenues showcasing 8.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 766.95M, as it employees total of 123 workers.

Analysts verdict on VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VBI Vaccines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.02, with a change in the price was noted -0.73. In a similar fashion, VBI Vaccines Inc. posted a movement of -19.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,657,170 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VBIV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of VBI Vaccines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.83%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of VBI Vaccines Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.71%, alongside a boost of 61.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.07% during last recorded quarter.