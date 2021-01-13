UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Quarterly Performance is 66.96%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) was valued at $1.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.7345 while reaching the peak value of $1.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.70. The stock current value is $1.87.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, UTStarcom Expands Cooperation with a Mobile Operator in Europe and Releases a New High-Performance Access Platform. UTStarcom (“UTStarcom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced today that it is expanding its cooperation with a mobile operator in Europe to supply an advanced networking platform in support of the operator’s 5G deployment requirements. In connection with the deployment, the Company also announced the release of the NetRing® TN704E metro access platform, the newest member of its SDN-enabled packet optical transport network product family. The NetRing® TN704E platform will be a key component of the mobile backhaul network expansion project with the mobile operator in Europe. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9000 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.3700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) full year performance was -35.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares are logging -36.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2107935 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) recorded performance in the market was 35.51%, having the revenues showcasing 66.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.12M, as it employees total of 478 workers.

Analysts verdict on UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the UTStarcom Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2057, with a change in the price was noted +0.2700. In a similar fashion, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +16.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 973,530 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UTSI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.28%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of UTStarcom Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.65%, alongside a downfall of -35.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.96% during last recorded quarter.