Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.03

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP), which is $35.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $38.11 after opening rate of $37.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $34.1546 before closing at $37.74.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, Tupperware Brands Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. Ranked 18th in Consumer Goods category in recognition for its commitment to people, planet and environmentally responsible products. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Tupperware Brands Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.59 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $30.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) full year performance was 335.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tupperware Brands Corporation shares are logging -8.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2968.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $38.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1191633 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) recorded performance in the market was 8.95%, having the revenues showcasing 61.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.76B, as it employees total of 11300 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Tupperware Brands Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.39, with a change in the price was noted +20.78. In a similar fashion, Tupperware Brands Corporation posted a movement of +143.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,851,798 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Raw Stochastic average of Tupperware Brands Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.17%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 385.42%, alongside a boost of 335.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.66% during last recorded quarter.