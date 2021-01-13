RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $1.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT). It is currently valued at $0.84. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.85, after setting-off with the price of $0.69. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.68 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.66.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, RiceBran Technologies Reports 3Q 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT), a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran and a processor of rice, barley and oat products and co-products from these grains, announced financial results today for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

RiceBran Technologies had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8500 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.5900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) full year performance was -34.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RiceBran Technologies shares are logging -43.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $1.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3249241 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) recorded performance in the market was 38.02%, having the revenues showcasing 84.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.88M, as it employees total of 121 workers.

Analysts verdict on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RiceBran Technologies a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5300, with a change in the price was noted +0.2757. In a similar fashion, RiceBran Technologies posted a movement of +48.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 597,463 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIBT is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RiceBran Technologies in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RiceBran Technologies, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.78%, alongside a downfall of -34.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.02% during last recorded quarter.