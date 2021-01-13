Recent Change of 7.11% in the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is priced at $0.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.6924 and reached a high price of $0.739, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.72. The stock touched a low price of $0.6701.

Recently in News on December 31, 2020, Color Star Technology Announced Strategic Partnership with Two UAE Companies. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the “Company”, or “Color Star”), an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services, today announced that Color China Entertainment Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, has formally reached a long-term strategic partnership with two United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) companies, Multiple Events Dubai U.A.E (“Multiple Events UAE”) and Hunter International Travel & Tourism LLC. Dubai U.A.E (“Hunter International UAE”). The parties expect to use their respective advantages to collaborate on cultural performance, cross-border tourism, entertainment education, and brand promotion. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8000 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $0.6010 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was -54.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -62.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4799226 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was 2.13%, having the revenues showcasing 33.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.34M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Specialists analysis on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6090, with a change in the price was noted +0.1469. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +23.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,431,701 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.42%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.54%, alongside a downfall of -54.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.15% during last recorded quarter.