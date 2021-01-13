Here is why Dow Inc. (DOW) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.56%

Dow Inc. (DOW) is priced at $61.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $59.32 and reached a high price of $61.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $58.86. The stock touched a low price of $59.00.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Circulate Capital Invests to Scale India’s Circular Economy for Plastic Waste – Offers Powerful Blueprint to Build Back Stronger. Circulate Capital Now Has the Largest Investment Portfolio Focused on Fighting Plastic Pollution in India. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Dow Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.21 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $53.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Dow Inc. (DOW) full year performance was 16.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dow Inc. shares are logging 2.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 178.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.95 and $59.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6224113 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dow Inc. (DOW) recorded performance in the market was 9.98%, having the revenues showcasing 25.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.51B, as it employees total of 36500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Dow Inc. (DOW)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Dow Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.89, with a change in the price was noted +16.40. In a similar fashion, Dow Inc. posted a movement of +36.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,242,722 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOW is recording 1.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.35.

Dow Inc. (DOW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Dow Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Dow Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.83%, alongside a boost of 16.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.65% during last recorded quarter.