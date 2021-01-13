Gear up for the change! Gores Holdings IV Inc. (GHIV) has hit the volume of 7604500

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gores Holdings IV Inc. (GHIV). It is currently valued at $12.87. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.20, after setting-off with the price of $12.8675. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.90.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Gores Holdings IV Announces Special Stockholder Meeting to Approve Business Combination. – Special Meeting to be held on January 20, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gores Holdings IV Inc. shares are logging -10.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.30 and $14.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7604500 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gores Holdings IV Inc. (GHIV) recorded performance in the market was -1.98%, having the revenues showcasing 28.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 546.97M.

Gores Holdings IV Inc. (GHIV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gores Holdings IV Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.66, with a change in the price was noted +2.52. In a similar fashion, Gores Holdings IV Inc. posted a movement of +24.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,253,760 in trading volumes.

Gores Holdings IV Inc. (GHIV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Gores Holdings IV Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Gores Holdings IV Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.98%. The shares increased approximately by 1.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.83% during last recorded quarter.