Gear up for the change! ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has hit the volume of 5729453

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), which is $20.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.00 after opening rate of $19.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.80 before closing at $19.61.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, Wish Strengthens Leadership With Key Appointment to Board of Directors. Jacqueline Reses brings diverse executive experience spanning technology and financial strategy, as well as deep public company board expertise. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ContextLogic Inc. shares are logging -15.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.41 and $24.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5729453 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) recorded performance in the market was 14.80%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.64B, as it employees total of 828 workers.

The Analysts eye on ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ContextLogic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Considering, the past performance of ContextLogic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.80%. The shares 5.76% in the 7-day charts.