Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.41

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN), which is $4.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.50 after opening rate of $3.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.63 before closing at $3.63.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Dolphin Entertainment Acquires B/HI (Formerly Bender/Helper Impact). Leading Entertainment Content, Gaming and Esports PR Firm Will Join 42West, Be Social, The Door, Shore Fire Media and Viewpoint in Dolphin’s Entertainment Publicity and Marketing Group. You can read further details here

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.50 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $3.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) full year performance was 39.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -62.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 182.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.63 and $12.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9001150 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) recorded performance in the market was 35.59%, having the revenues showcasing 27.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.37M, as it employees total of 159 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dolphin Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.58, with a change in the price was noted +0.15. In a similar fashion, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +3.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 219,776 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DLPN is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical rundown of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

Raw Stochastic average of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.79%.

Considering, the past performance of Dolphin Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.41%, alongside a boost of 39.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.37% during last recorded quarter.