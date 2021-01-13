Do Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) beta value of 1.43 signposts another twist?

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) is priced at $0.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.64 and reached a high price of $0.6922, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.68. The stock touched a low price of $0.6205.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, Genesis HealthCare Announces Leadership Change. George V. Hager, Jr. Retires as CEO and DirectorBoard of Directors Appoints Current Chairman, Robert H. Fish as New CEO. You can read further details here

Genesis Healthcare Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7648 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $0.4850 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) full year performance was -55.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares are logging -61.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $1.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3271694 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) recorded performance in the market was 39.26%, having the revenues showcasing 26.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.75M, as it employees total of 55000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genesis Healthcare Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5484, with a change in the price was noted +0.0485. In a similar fashion, Genesis Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of +6.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,272,449 in trading volumes.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genesis Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genesis Healthcare Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.50%, alongside a downfall of -55.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.36% during last recorded quarter.