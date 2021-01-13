Do BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) beta value of 2.42 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) was valued at $3.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.26 while reaching the peak value of $3.86 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.20. The stock current value is $3.75.

Recently in News on October 23, 2020, /C O R R E C T I O N — BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd./. In the news release, BiondVax Announces Topline Results from Phase 3 Clinical Trial of the M-001 Universal Influenza Vaccine Candidate, issued Oct. 23, 2020 by BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the Forward Looking Statements were not included. The complete, corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.86 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $2.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) full year performance was -66.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are logging -93.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.35 and $62.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2216626 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) recorded performance in the market was 33.45%, having the revenues showcasing -88.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.73M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.33, with a change in the price was noted -30.57. In a similar fashion, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted a movement of -89.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 809,203 in trading volumes.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -92.23%, alongside a downfall of -66.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 20.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -88.98% during last recorded quarter.