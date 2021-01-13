Boiling and ready to burst as Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) last month performance was 132.13%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC). It is currently valued at $4.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.83, after setting-off with the price of $2.46. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.37 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.46.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) (“APWC” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced the Company’s financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Unless otherwise indicated, all data are reported in U.S. Dollars at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of the event or result reported. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.83 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $2.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) full year performance was 239.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares are logging 64.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 439.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.89 and $2.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1550588 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) recorded performance in the market was 116.44%, having the revenues showcasing 202.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.12M, as it employees total of 1227 workers.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.69, with a change in the price was noted +3.64. In a similar fashion, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited posted a movement of +312.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 846,468 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APWC is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.42%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 116.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 343.22%, alongside a boost of 239.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 108.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 132.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 202.09% during last recorded quarter.