Analysts Mean recommendation for VEON Ltd. (VEON) was 2.40: Is this the key time?

VEON Ltd. (VEON) is priced at $1.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.70 and reached a high price of $1.76, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.68. The stock touched a low price of $1.69.

Recently in News on December 24, 2020, VEON’s subsidiaries in Ukraine and Kazakhstan sign bilateral long-term loan agreements in local currencies for around USD 170 million. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that its operating company in Ukraine, Kyivstar, has signed three bilateral unsecured loan agreements with Raiffeisen Bank Aval Joint Stock Company (“Raiffeisen”), Joint Stock Company Alfa-Bank (“Alfa-Bank”) and Joint Stock Company OTP Bank (“OTP”), for an aggregate amount of UAH 4.1 billion (approximately USD 145 million[1]). The loan agreement with Raiffeisen has a 5-year term, and the loan agreements with Alfa-Bank and OTP have a 3-year term. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

VEON Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7600 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) full year performance was -32.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VEON Ltd. shares are logging -37.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $2.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6547749 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VEON Ltd. (VEON) recorded performance in the market was 15.89%, having the revenues showcasing 25.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.16B, as it employees total of 46492 workers.

Specialists analysis on VEON Ltd. (VEON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VEON Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4177, with a change in the price was noted +0.2200. In a similar fashion, VEON Ltd. posted a movement of +14.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,065,103 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.97%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.23%, alongside a downfall of -32.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.00% during last recorded quarter.