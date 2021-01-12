Time to Buy Beat-Down Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Yalla Group Limited (YALA). It is currently valued at $17.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.60, after setting-off with the price of $15.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.68 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.19.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Yalla Group Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – YALA. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) resulting from allegations that Yalla may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yalla Group Limited shares are logging -23.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 182.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.26 and $23.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4598585 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yalla Group Limited (YALA) recorded performance in the market was 23.59%, having the revenues showcasing 105.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.59B, as it employees total of 274 workers.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yalla Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YALA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Yalla Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Yalla Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.59%. The shares increased approximately by 16.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 105.93% during last recorded quarter.