Time to Buy Beat-Down Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), which is $1.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.18 after opening rate of $0.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.93 before closing at $0.93.

Recently in News on December 30, 2020, Performant Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from Nasdaq. Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:PFMT),(“the Company”), a provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services, announced today that on December 23, 2020, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) indicating that, based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for the 30 consecutive business days beginning on November 6, 2020 and ending on December 22, 2020, the Company no longer meets the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share, as required by Marketplace Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Rule”) for continued listing. You can read further details here

Performant Financial Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1800 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.8300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) full year performance was 2.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Performant Financial Corporation shares are logging -47.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $2.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2027447 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) recorded performance in the market was 29.40%, having the revenues showcasing -29.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.41M, as it employees total of 1615 workers.

Analysts verdict on Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Performant Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9152, with a change in the price was noted +0.5111. In a similar fashion, Performant Financial Corporation posted a movement of +81.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 456,320 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PFMT is recording 1.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Performant Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Performant Financial Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 85.94%, alongside a boost of 2.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.63% during last recorded quarter.