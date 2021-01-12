Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) is on the roll with an average volume of 558.70K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG), which is $3.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.58 after opening rate of $2.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.50 before closing at $2.59.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, For Super League, the Holidays are the Most Engaging Time of the Year!. In-game events and programming continue to drive large-scale success, growth, and engagement with young gamers in Super League’s Minehut, highlighted by the debut of Winter Wonderland. You can read further details here

Super League Gaming Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.58 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $2.36 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) full year performance was 20.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Super League Gaming Inc. shares are logging -50.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 149.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $6.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8951209 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) recorded performance in the market was 14.49%, having the revenues showcasing 77.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.05M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Analysts verdict on Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Super League Gaming Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.06, with a change in the price was noted +0.91. In a similar fashion, Super League Gaming Inc. posted a movement of +39.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 675,919 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLGG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Super League Gaming Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Super League Gaming Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.87%, alongside a boost of 20.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.05% during last recorded quarter.