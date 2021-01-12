Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close The ODP Corporation (ODP) was up 19.43%

The ODP Corporation (ODP) is priced at $44.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $41.00 and reached a high price of $44.62, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $36.96. The stock touched a low price of $40.95.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, The ODP Corporation Confirms Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Staples. The ODP Corporation (“ODP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform and retail locations, today confirmed that it has received a proposal to acquire the Company from USR Parent, Inc. (“USR Parent”), the parent company of Staples and a portfolio company of Sycamore Partners. You can read further details here

The ODP Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.62 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $28.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) full year performance was 87.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The ODP Corporation shares are logging 14.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 224.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.60 and $38.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3153768 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The ODP Corporation (ODP) recorded performance in the market was 50.65%, having the revenues showcasing 95.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.33B, as it employees total of 40000 workers.

Analysts verdict on The ODP Corporation (ODP)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the The ODP Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.75, with a change in the price was noted +23.05. In a similar fashion, The ODP Corporation posted a movement of +109.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 543,192 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ODP is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

The ODP Corporation (ODP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The ODP Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The ODP Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.15%, alongside a boost of 87.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 45.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 63.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 95.05% during last recorded quarter.