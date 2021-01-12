Recent Change of 79.25% in the Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is priced at $2.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.62 and reached a high price of $3.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.59. The stock touched a low price of $1.62.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, Sify Technologies Breaks Into the top 500 of Fortune India Ranking. The prestigious list ranks Indian companies according to size and performance. You can read further details here

Sify Technologies Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.69 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) full year performance was 126.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sify Technologies Limited shares are logging 78.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 406.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $1.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 48814669 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) recorded performance in the market was 124.41%, having the revenues showcasing 161.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 491.48M, as it employees total of 2794 workers.

Specialists analysis on Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sify Technologies Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.15, with a change in the price was noted +1.52. In a similar fashion, Sify Technologies Limited posted a movement of +114.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 618,528 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

Raw Stochastic average of Sify Technologies Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 124.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 239.29%, alongside a boost of 126.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by 119.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 166.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 161.47% during last recorded quarter.