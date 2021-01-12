Recent Change of 22.96% in the Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) is priced at $6.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.28 and reached a high price of $5.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.14. The stock touched a low price of $5.01.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Biomerica’s Fast 15-Minute Simple to Use Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Receives CE Mark. Biomerica receives first orders and plans to ship tests in coming weeks . You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Biomerica Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.79 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $4.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) full year performance was 71.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Biomerica Inc. shares are logging -72.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 208.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.05 and $23.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11830638 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) recorded performance in the market was 3.21%, having the revenues showcasing -34.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.99M, as it employees total of 84 workers.

Specialists analysis on Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Biomerica Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.42, with a change in the price was noted -1.32. In a similar fashion, Biomerica Inc. posted a movement of -16.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 278,584 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BMRA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)

Raw Stochastic average of Biomerica Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.92%, alongside a boost of 71.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.52% during last recorded quarter.