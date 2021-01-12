Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.13

For the readers interested in the stock health of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK). It is currently valued at $0.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.44, after setting-off with the price of $0.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.37.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, NAK ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 2, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Limited Shareholders. New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 11, 2021) – The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws. You can read further details here

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4850 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $0.3224 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) full year performance was 4.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares are logging -82.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 32763422 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) recorded performance in the market was 35.93%, having the revenues showcasing -62.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 230.44M.

Specialists analysis on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8024, with a change in the price was noted -1.1023. In a similar fashion, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. posted a movement of -71.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,979,158 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NAK is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.49%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.82%, alongside a boost of 4.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.91% during last recorded quarter.