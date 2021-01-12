Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.64M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Lemonade Inc. (LMND). It is currently valued at $183.26. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $184.00, after setting-off with the price of $154.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $154.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $160.74.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock. Lemonade, Inc. (“Lemonade”) (NYSE:LMND), the insurance company powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, today announced that it intends to offer 3,000,000 shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering (the “Primary Offering”). Certain selling stockholders of Lemonade also intend to offer 1,524,314 shares of Lemonade’s common stock for sale in the offering (the “Secondary Offering” and together with the Primary Offering, the “Offering”). Lemonade also intends to grant the underwriters 30-day options to purchase up to an additional 678,647 shares of Lemonade’s common stock. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lemonade Inc. shares are logging 8.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 315.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.11 and $168.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7423324 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lemonade Inc. (LMND) recorded performance in the market was 49.60%, having the revenues showcasing 170.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.82B, as it employees total of 459 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Lemonade Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 71.83, with a change in the price was noted +121.47. In a similar fashion, Lemonade Inc. posted a movement of +196.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,128,364 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LMND is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Raw Stochastic average of Lemonade Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.74%.

Considering, the past performance of Lemonade Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.60%. The shares increased approximately by 61.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 109.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 170.26% during last recorded quarter.