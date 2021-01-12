Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 125.03K

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) is priced at $0.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.57 and reached a high price of $0.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.54. The stock touched a low price of $0.54.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Kelso Technologies Inc. Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020. Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) reports that it has released its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Kelso Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6900 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.5293 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) full year performance was -4.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kelso Technologies Inc. shares are logging -33.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $1.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4451939 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) recorded performance in the market was 22.50%, having the revenues showcasing 29.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.49M.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kelso Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5497, with a change in the price was noted +0.0010. In a similar fashion, Kelso Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +0.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 139,446 in trading volumes.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kelso Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kelso Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.25%, alongside a downfall of -4.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.63% during last recorded quarter.