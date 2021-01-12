Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 308.43K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW), which is $6.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.63 after opening rate of $5.02 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.8801 before closing at $4.80.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, Jupiter Wellness Completes Patient Enrollment in Clinical Study of Novel Cannabidiol Lotion JW-100 for the Treatment of Eczema. Data Expected Q1 2021 From Study of 66 Patients. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares are logging -21.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.73 and $8.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7390697 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) recorded performance in the market was 28.68%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.21M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jupiter Wellness Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jupiter Wellness Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.68%. The shares increased approximately by 31.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 62.13% in the period of the last 30 days.