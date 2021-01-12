Here is why Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.92%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK). It is currently valued at $2.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.41, after setting-off with the price of $2.03. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.95.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, Remark Holdings Pre-Announces Fourth Quarter Revenue of $4.7 Million. Fiscal Year 2020 Revenue Doubles to $10.0 Million. You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.41 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was 275.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -36.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 800.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $3.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15353890 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was 18.42%, having the revenues showcasing 81.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 218.18M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

The Analysts eye on Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.32, with a change in the price was noted +0.95. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +73.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,164,885 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.91%.

Considering, the past performance of Remark Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.25%, alongside a boost of 275.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 81.45% during last recorded quarter.