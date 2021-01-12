Here is why ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 18.65%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF), which is $1.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.9399 after opening rate of $0.9109 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.9001 before closing at $0.92.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, ATIF Holdings Limited Announces Its Client Listing on the Nasdaq Global Market on January 12, 2021. ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Group”, “ATIF” or “we”), a company providing business consulting and media services in Asia and North America, announces the client of the Group, a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI, “Qilian”), whose ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and has commenced trading on January 12, 2021. You can read further details here

ATIF Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4700 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.8200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) full year performance was -48.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ATIF Holdings Limited shares are logging -71.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $3.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20123640 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) recorded performance in the market was -1.31%, having the revenues showcasing -22.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.19M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Analysts verdict on ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ATIF Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9929, with a change in the price was noted -0.3499. In a similar fashion, ATIF Holdings Limited posted a movement of -23.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,730,787 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATIF is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ATIF Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ATIF Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.57%, alongside a downfall of -48.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.87% during last recorded quarter.