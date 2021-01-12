Gear up for the change! United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) has hit the volume of 3791154

Let’s start up with the current stock price of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY), which is $0.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.71 after opening rate of $0.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.63 before closing at $0.66.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, US Antimony Announces Drill Results of Phase I Exploration at Los Juarez. In conjunction with the Company’s 30 November news release, US Antimony Corp. (USAC) announces that all assays have now been received for its Phase I 1100-meter reverse-circulation drill program at Los Juarez, Queretaro, Mexico. A total of 25 holes were drilled on concessions held by USAC. The Phase I Exploration Program targeted a series of coincident surface anomalies defined by past mining, geology, mineralogy, and geochemistry. You can read further details here

United States Antimony Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7570 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $0.4801 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) full year performance was 75.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United States Antimony Corporation shares are logging -7.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 219.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $0.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3791154 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) recorded performance in the market was 26.34%, having the revenues showcasing 57.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.90M, as it employees total of 103 workers.

Analysts verdict on United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United States Antimony Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4316, with a change in the price was noted +0.1927. In a similar fashion, United States Antimony Corporation posted a movement of +38.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,893,783 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UAMY is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.12%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of United States Antimony Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.83%, alongside a boost of 75.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.02% during last recorded quarter.