Gear up for the change! Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) has hit the volume of 1199369

At the end of the latest market close, Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) was valued at $2.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.46 while reaching the peak value of $3.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.46. The stock current value is $3.20.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results. Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020. You can read further details here

Avalon Holdings Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.42 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $2.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) full year performance was 72.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avalon Holdings Corporation shares are logging -32.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 171.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.18 and $4.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1199369 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) recorded performance in the market was 23.08%, having the revenues showcasing 78.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.45M, as it employees total of 388 workers.

Specialists analysis on Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Avalon Holdings Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.95, with a change in the price was noted +1.57. In a similar fashion, Avalon Holdings Corporation posted a movement of +96.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 202,340 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AWX is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Trends and Technical analysis: Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX)

Raw Stochastic average of Avalon Holdings Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.77%, alongside a boost of 72.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 78.77% during last recorded quarter.