Do Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) beta value of 1.55 signposts another twist?

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is priced at $2.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.85 and reached a high price of $3.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.41. The stock touched a low price of $2.76.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, Secoo Announces Receipt of Preliminary Non-Binding “Going Private” Proposal. Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), ‎Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter, dated January 10, 2021, from Mr. Richard Rixue Li, founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, proposing to acquire all of the outstanding class A ordinary shares of the Company, par value US$0.001 per share (the “Class A Shares”), not owned by him or his affiliates for US$3.27 per American depositary share (“ADS,” with every two ADSs representing one Class A Share), or US$6.54 per Class A Share in cash in a going private transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”). The Proposed Transaction, if completed, would result in Secoo becoming a privately-held company, and Secoo’s ADSs would be delisted from the NASDAQ Global Market. You can read further details here

Secoo Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.00 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $2.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) full year performance was -58.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Secoo Holding Limited shares are logging -59.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.11 and $7.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1452565 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) recorded performance in the market was 28.70%, having the revenues showcasing 7.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 205.60M, as it employees total of 1010 workers.

The Analysts eye on Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Secoo Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.62, with a change in the price was noted +0.30. In a similar fashion, Secoo Holding Limited posted a movement of +11.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 134,309 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SECO is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Raw Stochastic average of Secoo Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Secoo Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.67%, alongside a downfall of -58.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.25% during last recorded quarter.