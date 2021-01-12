Do Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) beta value of 2.29 signposts another twist?

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) is priced at $9.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.679 and reached a high price of $9.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.92. The stock touched a low price of $7.35.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, Ekso Bionics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that Jack Peurach, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Glenn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference held January 11 – 14, 2021. You can read further details here

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.44 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $5.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) full year performance was 65.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -14.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 308.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.25 and $10.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1397669 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) recorded performance in the market was 50.08%, having the revenues showcasing 81.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.94M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.12, with a change in the price was noted +3.71. In a similar fashion, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +67.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 124,133 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EKSO is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.87%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.16%, alongside a boost of 65.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 45.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 77.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 81.10% during last recorded quarter.