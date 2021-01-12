Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 5.25M

At the end of the latest market close, Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) was valued at $2.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.63 while reaching the peak value of $3.245 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.62. The stock current value is $3.07.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, announced that, due to market conditions, it has elected not to proceed at this time with its previously announced plans to pursue an underwritten public offering of its common stock. You can read further details here

Digital Ally Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.98 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $2.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) full year performance was 198.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Ally Inc. shares are logging -56.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 379.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $7.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 26397785 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) recorded performance in the market was 31.20%, having the revenues showcasing 33.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.27M, as it employees total of 119 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital Ally Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.37, with a change in the price was noted +1.02. In a similar fashion, Digital Ally Inc. posted a movement of +49.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,528,306 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DGLY is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Ally Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Digital Ally Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.87%, alongside a boost of 198.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.48% during last recorded quarter.