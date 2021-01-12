BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.28M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) was valued at $1.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.78 while reaching the peak value of $2.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.76. The stock current value is $2.02.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, BOQI International Medical Signs Material Definitive Agreement to Acquire Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital. BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) on December 15, 2020, to acquire Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital (“Zhongshan Hospital”), a private hospital in the southeast region of China with 65 hospital beds, 25 medical doctors, 22 medical technicians and 45 nurses. Zhongshan Hospital is a general hospital known for its complex minimally invasive surgeries. You can read further details here

BOQI International Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.44 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.68 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) full year performance was -26.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BOQI International Medical Inc. shares are logging -72.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $7.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10976166 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) recorded performance in the market was 20.96%, having the revenues showcasing 8.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.78M, as it employees total of 110 workers.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BOQI International Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.82

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIMI is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BOQI International Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.27%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BOQI International Medical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.49%, alongside a downfall of -26.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.02% during last recorded quarter.